Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹1000 Crore Mark In India

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge is in no mood to slow down at the box office. During its third weekend, the movie collected a fantastic amount, and even though it has already broken many records, the film has now crossed the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office in India in just 18 days.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 on its day 18 collected Rs. 28.75 crore, taking the total to Rs. 1,013.77 crore net at the box office in India. The movie is currently the third-highest-grossing Indian film, and it will soon become the second-highest-grossing Indian film by surpassing Baahubali 2's lifetime collection (Rs. 1,030.42 crore).

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection

When it comes to the worldwide gross collection, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs. 1,605.74 crore at the box office. While with its collection in India, the Ranveer Singh is currently the third-highest-grossing film of the year, with its worldwide gross collection, the film is at the fourth spot, and it has to beat movies like Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, and Dangal.

So, let's wait and watch whether the film will be able to beat these three movies or not.

Dhurandhar 2 Review

Dhurandhar 2 has mostly received positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a gripping, high-voltage drama that works largely because of Ranveer's powerhouse performance. Despite its slow patches and excessive gore, the film delivers enough thrills and emotion to keep audiences invested."

Dhurandhar 2 Propaganda?

Dhurandhar 2 has become the talk of the town for many reasons. A lot of people on social media are calling it propaganda. While the makers have not yet spoken about it, many actors have come out in support of the film, and are saying that the movie shows facts.