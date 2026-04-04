Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Set To Enter ₹1000 Crore Club After 12% Drop

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 |

Actor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 (Dhurandhar: The Revenge) continues its unstoppable run at the box office, much like the first part released on December 5, 2025. Although the film's collections slowed slightly in its third week, it is now inching towards the Rs 1000 crore India net mark, after having already crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide within just seven days of its release.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16

The latest report from Sacnilk states that on Day 16 (Friday, April 3), Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected Rs 21.55 crore net across 13,330 shows, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 1,148.58 crore and total India net collection to Rs 959.37 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 5 crore on Day 16, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 375 crore and its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,523.58 crore.

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In other languages, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 0.15 crore in Kannada, Rs 0.05 crore in Malayalam, Rs 0.45 crore in Tamil, and Rs 0.65 crore in Telugu.

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime India collections of films including KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 859.70 crore), RRR (Rs 782.20 crore), and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 646 crore).

Currently, the film is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, the second-highest-grossing Hindi-language film worldwide, and the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres held on March 18.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to Dhurandhar and the second and final instalment of the duology, stars the original cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles.

Dhurandhar 2 Story

Set in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood, Dhurandhar 2 offers a glimpse into Ranveer's character, undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari.

It also depicts his ascension to the role of the new Sher-e-Baloch and his ascendancy as the undisputed king of Lyari, as the actor unleashes his full intensity after eliminating Akshaye Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait, in the first part.