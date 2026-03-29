Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Earns ₹62.85 Crore On Second Saturday, Set To Beat SS Rajamouli's RRR

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 | Photo Via YouTube

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 (Dhurandhar: The Revenge), a sequel to the first part released in December 2025, continues its record-breaking run at the box office. The film has maintained a strong hold even on Day 11 and is currently the eighth-highest grossing Indian film of all time. On Day 9, it crossed the Rs 700 crore mark in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, on its second Saturday, the film witnessed a significant jump, earning Rs 62.85 crore and taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 778.77 crore. The film also collected Rs 3 crore from Telugu, Rs 1.40 crore from Tamil, Rs 0.30 crore from Kannada and Rs 0.15 crore from Malayalam versions.

Meanwhile, the Day 10 collections of Dhurandhar 2 have brought it closer to overtaking the lifetime India net collection of SS Rajamouli’s 2022 blockbuster RRR, which earned Rs 782.20 crore.

With strong momentum and steady footfall, the film is expected to surpass the mark soon if the current trend continues.

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres held on March 18.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to Dhurandhar and the second and final instalment of the duology, stars the original cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles.

Dhurandhar 2 Story

Dhurandhar 2 offers a glimpse into Ranveer's character, undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. It also depicts his ascension to the role of the new Sher-e-Baloch and his ascendancy as the undisputed king of Lyari, as the actor unleashes his full intensity after eliminating Akshaye Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait, in the first part.