Amid Dhurandhar 2 Being Called 'Propaganda', Old Video Of Qurbani Movie Giving Tribute To Indira Gandhi & Sanjay Gandhi Goes Viral - Watch

Dhurandhar 2 'Propaganda' Controversy | X / YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise is being called 'propaganda' by many people on social media, as they feel that the filmmaker has tried to promote the current government in his film. Amid this controversy, an old video from the movie Qurbani has gone viral on social media, in which we can see that, at the start of the film, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi were given a tribute, as the latter had passed away the same year.

In the video, we can hear a voiceover by actor Feroz Khan, and he has called Indira Gandhi the 'Iron Lady of our nation' and 'Mother of our great nation'. Khan has addressed Sanjay Gandhi as the 'Sleeping prince' in the voiceover. The video also reveals that the makers had decided to give the earnings of the premiere shows of Bangalore and Delhi to the then government in the memory of Sanjay Gandhi. Watch the video below...

Dear GenZ,



This is the beginning of the 1980 Hindi movie Qurbani



You should see this



I have no further comments. pic.twitter.com/auRxqblYdg — Abhishek (@AbhishBanerj) March 28, 2026

Netizens React To Qurbani Movie Video

Netizens have given mixed reactions to the viral video. A netizen tweeted, "This movie released 3 days before the plane crash. And it's normal if some theatres decided to convey last tributes to a leader of his stature. At that time we didn't have social media. Aise to Raita Wing Paw Paw ke Instagram par followers ke count badne par bhi din raat posting karte rehte (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Peak level propaganda. They called Sanjay Gandhi Prince of India. Without Jan Sangh, this would've ended up in NCERT text books (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Propaganda before propaganda got famous (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

While netizens are calling the Dhurandhar franchise 'propaganda', Aditya Dhar has not yet shared any statement about it. Also, despite all the controversies, Dhurandhar 2 is breaking records at the box office, and it has collected Rs. 715 crore in just nine days.