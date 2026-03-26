Dhurandhar 2 Actor Rakesh Bedi's Video With Kiara Advani & Ananya Panday Goes Viral; Netizens Wonder If He Told Them 'Bachcha Hai Tu Mera' - Watch

Rakesh Bedi's Viral Video With Kiara Advani & Ananya Panday | Instagram

After the release of Dhurandhar The Revenge, one actor, who has become the talk of the town is, Rakesh Bedi. At the age of 71, his career has got a boost, and his famous dialogue from the film 'bachcha hai tu mera' has gone viral on social media. Now, a video of him from an award function has gone viral on social media, in which he is seen talking to Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday.

Both actresses seem to be gushing about his performance in the film, and Bedi also sweetly touches Ananya's face while talking to her. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Rakesh Bedi's Viral Video With Kiara Advani & Ananya Panday

Well, netizens have hilariously reacted to the video. A netizen commented, "Hez like bacha hai tu mera (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Sabko bol rahe hai Arey tum mera baccha hai (sic)."

One more netizen wrote, "Tu bachaa hain Mera...chal fanta pilata hoon😂😂😂😂 (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Rakesh Bedi has been working in the film industry for more than four decades, and he has been a part of many memorable films like Chashme Buddoor, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Chamatkar, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No. 1, Yes Boss, and many more.

He has also left a strong mark on television with shows Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Zabaan Sambhalke, Shrimaan Shrimati, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and others.

However, after Dhurandhar 2, it is now expected that we might get to see him in more movies.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs. 623 crore at the box office in India, and with its worldwide gross collection, the film has entered the Rs. 1000 crore club. The movie is a blockbuster at the box office.