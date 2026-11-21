Vinny Arora Confirms Pregnancy Days After 10th Wedding Anniversary With Dheeraj Dhoopar | Instagram

Television actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife, Vinny Arora Dhoopar, are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The couple had recently sparked pregnancy rumours after sharing pictures celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on social media. While their posts hinted at the possibility of another addition to the family, netizens were quick to speculate. Vinny has now officially confirmed the happy news.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora Expecting Second Baby

On Saturday, November 21, Vinny took to her Instagram handle to share a fun video flaunting her baby bump in a green bodycon dress. Announcing her second pregnancy, she captioned the post, "A little miracle, all over again."

Check it out:

Vinny and Dheeraj are already parents to a son, Zayn, who was born on August 10, 2022.

Celebs React

Soon after the announcement, several television celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Falaq Naaz wrote, "And I am telling you it's a girl this time." Vahbiz Dorabjee commented, "Omg what a surprise..i couldnt even guess that day in the party..congratulations." Seerat Kapoor, Jayati Bhatia and others also showered the couple with love and good wishes.

Dheeraj Dhoopar And Vinny Dhoopar's Love Story

For the uninitiated, Dheeraj and Vinny tied the knot on November 16, 2016, in Delhi, after dating for around seven years. The two first met in 2009 on the sets of the television show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, where their friendship eventually blossomed into love.

Work Front

On the work front, Dheeraj was last seen on the second season of the Netflix reality show Lock Upp, which was hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The actor was eliminated just a few weeks before the finale. Lock Upp season 2 was won by Shreya Kalra. As of now, Dheeraj has not announced his next project.