'Dhamki Mil Gayi...': Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Says Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Might Have Threatened Govind Namdev

Salman Khan / Shera / Govind Namdev | Instagram / YouTube

Govind Namdev, who plays the role of a lawyer in Kala Hiran, claimed that he was shocked to see the teaser of the film, as it was different from what they shot. The producer of the movie, Amit Jani, has been slamming the actor on social media, and he has also sent a notice to Namdev seeking a public apology and asking him to pay a fine of Rs. 50 lakh to the production house.

Now, in an interview with NDTV, Jani has stated that maybe Namdev has been threatened by Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera. He said, "Inhe yaa toh dhamki mil gayi hai, Salman Khan ki Shera-Pera ne phone kar diya unko, ki beta tum bahut ucchal rahe ho. Yaa toh phir unko laga ki wahan toh paisa le liya, payment ho gaya, cheque mil gaya. Ab main ek kaam karta hoon, main Salman Khan ka bhi bhala ban jaata hoon (He's been threatened, Salman Khan's Shera (bodyguard) might have called him, saying, 'You're acting very smart'. Then he thought, 'I've already taken the money, the payment's been made, and I've received the cheque. Now, let me also be in the good books of Salman Khan')."

17 जून को मुकाम और जोधपुर जाकर बिश्नोई समाज से समर्थन मांगेगे अमित जानी, 19 जून की सुनवाई मे गुरु जम्भेश्वर भगवान सहायता करेंगे pic.twitter.com/mwkaZxnvUN — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) June 16, 2026

Amit Jani Claims Govind Namdev Read The Whole Script

Jani claimed that Namdev was given the whole script to read, and even before the script, he read the synopsis.

The producer further added, "After reading the script, he stayed with us for five consecutive days; day and night he sat in the vanity area, in his hotel room, reading the script. And when he was performing the role, standing in the courtroom as the lawyer representing the Bishnoi community, did he not know whom he was fighting a case against, whom he wanted to punish? Who is that person standing there with the bracelet, Ayaan Khan — who is he?"

Kala Hiran Court Case

After the film's first-look poster was released, Salman's team had sent a notice to Jani, asking him to stop the production of the film or release any promotional content of the movie. Jani shared a video in which he tore the notice.

Read Also Makers Of Kala Hiran Release First Look Teaser Amid Legal Tussle With Salman Khan

Later, Salman Khan moved to the Delhi High Court to block the release of the movie. In his plea, he alleged that Kala Hiran, which is inspired by his 1998 blackbuck poaching case, violates his personality rights and could prejudice ongoing legal proceedings.

The court issued notice to the filmmakers, and the next hearing of the case will take place on June 19, 2026.