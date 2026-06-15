'Publicly Apologize Within 7 Days': Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Warns Govind Namdev; Demands ₹50 Lakh As Fine

Kala Hiran Controversy | YouTube

Kala Hiran, which is based on Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case, has become one of the most controversial films of the year. In the film, the makers have not used Salman's name, but the character resembling the actor is seen in the first-look teaser, and he has been named Ayaan Khan. The teaser also features other actors, including veteran actor Govind Namdev, who has worked with Salman in many films.

Recently, in an interview, Namdev mentioned that he was shocked to see the trailer of Kala Hiran and that the film was completely different from what he had shot. Now, the producer of the movie, Amit Jani, has warned Namdev and has asked for a public apology and a fine of Rs. 50 lakh.

Jani tweeted, "Govind Namdev ko legal notice diya. 7 din mein sarvajanik maafi maange aur production house ko 50 lakh rupaya jurmana de; anyatha kanooni karyavahi hogi (A legal notice has been issued to Govind Namdev demanding a public apology within 7 days and a fine of Rs. 50 lakh to the production house; otherwise, legal action will be taken)."

गोविन्द नामदेव को लीगल नोटिस दिया

7 दिन मे सार्वजनिक माफ़ी मांगे और प्रोडक्शन हाउस को 50 लाख रुपया जुर्माना दे अन्यथा कानूनी कार्यवाही होगी — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) June 15, 2026

Jani had also shared a video on Sunday in which he slammed Namdev and also claimed that, not just Kala Hiran, Namdev has also signed the sequel to the film. Watch the video below...

Sonu Mishra On Exiting Kala Hiran

Recently, actor Sonu Mishra also revealed that he was supposed to play Salman's character in Kala Hiran. But, after two days of the shoot, he opted out of the film, as he understood that the film was showing the superstar in a negative light.

#SalmanKhan - Sonu Mishra Opens Up About Why He Left Kaala Hiran



Actor Sonu Mishra has revealed that he is not a part of Kaala Hiran and claims he never signed the film's contract.



According to Mishra, he was initially told that the project was a strong and positive film, but… pic.twitter.com/MtGd1ZWg2Z — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) June 15, 2026

He said, "I left because I had not signed the agreement. We shot for two days, and I asked them for the agreement and script because they were making a one-sided narrative story against a superstar. So, they understood I was not going to fall into their trap. I asked for the agreement to know what all clauses are there in it. After a long time, they showed me things, and it was revealed that I had to speak negatively against the star in the media. So, all these things were against my ethics."