Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn & Riteish Deshmukh's Film Witnesses Dip, Collects ₹5.35 Crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8 | Photo Via YouTube

Dhamaal 4, which hit theatres on July 10, stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others. The comedy entertainer witnessed a drop in collections on its eighth day at the box office. Despite the slowdown, it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India, maintaining a steady run during its first week.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, on day 8, Dhamaal 4 collected an estimated Rs 5.35 crore net across 8,158 shows nationwide. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 101.35 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 120.85 crore

The film also continued its overseas run, earning Rs 50 lakh gross on Day 8. Its total overseas gross has now climbed to Rs 18.75 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 139.60 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Budget

Made on a reported budget of around Rs 200 crore, Dhamaal 4 has recovered a significant portion of its theatrical earnings but still has some distance to cover before it can be considered a clear box office success based on theatrical revenue alone.

While the Day 8 collection reflects the expected weekday decline after a strong opening week, the film has performed well enough to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India within eight days.

Dhamaal 4 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few. If you're a die-hard Dhamaal fan, you may enjoy a few nostalgic references. Everyone else might leave the theatre wondering if the real treasure was the comedy that never showed up."