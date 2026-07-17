Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn Starrer Fails To Cross ₹100 Crore Mark In India

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand, and Sanjeeda Sheikh-starrer Dhamaal 4 was released last Friday. The movie collected a good amount during the weekend, and even on Monday and Tuesday, the collections were quite good. However, on Wednesday and Thursday, the movie dropped.

According to Sacnilk, on its seventh day, Dhamaal 4 collected Rs. 6 crore net in India, taking the first-week total to Rs. 96 crore net. The film failed to enter the Rs. 100 crore club in seven days.

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, if we look at the worldwide gross collection of Dhamaal 4, the movie has entered the Rs. 100 crore club. The film has earned Rs. 132.74 crore gross worldwide in seven days.

Dhamaal 4 Budget

According to reports, Dhamaal 4 is made on a budget of Rs. 200 crore. So, if we compare the budget and the net collection, the numbers are strictly decent, and the movie needs to continue to perform well at the box office during its second week.

However, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has hit the big screens, so Dhamaal 4 will face tough competition from the Hollywood movie. It will be interesting to see what response the Ajay Devgn starrer will get at the box office during its second week.

Read Also The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan Delivers A Visually Stunning Cinematic Spectacle

Dhamaal 4 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few."