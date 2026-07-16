Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: 31% Drop Slows Ajay Devgn's Film, Total Reaches ₹107.11 Crore

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 witnessed a noticeable slowdown at the box office on its first Wednesday (July 15). After enjoying a steady run during its opening days, the comedy entertainer saw a drop in collections on Day 6, indicating that the weekday trend has started to affect its earnings.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 6.50 crore on its first Wednesday, which is 31.6 per cent lower than its Day 5 earnings of Rs 9.50 crore. The movie was screened across 11,137 shows on Day 6.

While the fall is expected after the opening weekend and weekday transition, the sharp decline suggests that the film will need a strong second weekend to maintain its momentum.

With its latest collections, Dhamaal 4 has now earned Rs 89.75 crore at the India net box office. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 107.11 crore, allowing the film to comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore mark domestically.

The film has also continued to perform in international markets. On Day 6, it earned Rs 1.25 crore overseas, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 17.25 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 124.36 crore.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The Free Press Journal gave the film a mixed review, stating, "Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few."

With the first week nearing its end, all eyes are now on whether Dhamaal 4 can recover over the upcoming weekend and continue its box office journey on a stronger note.