Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Remains Steady, India Total Reaches ₹83.25 Crore

Ajay Devgn-led Dhamaal 4 continues to perform well at the box office despite the usual weekday slowdown. Although the adventure comedy opened to mixed reactions from critics and audiences, it has managed to maintain a steady run after a strong opening weekend.

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned an estimated Rs 9.50 crore nett at the Indian box office on its fifth day across 11,077 shows. The latest numbers take the film’s total India net collection to Rs 83.25 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 99.44 crore.

Interestingly, the film saw a slight improvement in collections on Day 5. It registered an 8.6 per cent jump over its Day 4 earnings of Rs 8.75 crore, indicating that audience interest has remained stable despite the weekday dip.

The fourth instalment of the popular Dhamaal franchise had opened with Rs 14 crore net on its first day before witnessing impressive growth over the weekend. It collected Rs 22.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 28.50 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 65 crore nett in India.

The film has also continued to perform overseas. It added Rs 1.50 crore to its international earnings on Day 5, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 16 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 115.44 crore.

Apart from maintaining a healthy weekday trend, Dhamaal 4 has also outperformed some of the latest Bollywood releases. It surpassed the opening weekend numbers of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, which had collected Rs 63.75 crore net in India over its first three days after earning Rs 24.75 crore on Day 3 across 10,867 shows.

The film has also created a new record within the franchise by going past the opening weekend performance of Total Dhamaal (2019), which had earned Rs 25.5 crore on its first Sunday.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar.

An excerpt from The Free Press Journal's review of the film read, "Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few."

A post-credit scene in Dhamaal 4 confirms that Dhamaal 5 is already in development.