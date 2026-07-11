Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Ajay Devgn Starrer Show A Jump On Saturday?

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand, and Sanjeeda Sheikh-starrer Dhamaal 4 was released on Friday. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, and it took a decent opening. On its first day, the film collected Rs. 14 crore net in India, and Rs. 16.80 crore gross.

Now, all eyes are on the movie's Saturday collection. As per early estimates, we can expect Dhamaal 4 to collect around Rs. 14-15 crore on its second day. However, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more as well. So, we can expect that in two days, the movie might collect around Rs. 29-30 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of Dhamaal 4, according to reports, it is made on a budget of Rs. 200 crore. So, the movie clearly needs to show a good jump over the weekend and collect a good amount on weekdays as well.

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Collection

On its first day, the movie collected Rs. 5 crore gross overseas. So, the worldwide gross collection of the film is Rs. 21.80 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few. If you're a die-hard Dhamaal fan, you may enjoy a few nostalgic references. Everyone else might leave the theatre wondering if the real treasure was the comedy that never showed up."