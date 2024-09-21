 Devoleena Bhattacharjee Flaunts Baby Bump ​In New Photos With Husband Shahnawaz Shaikh
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDevoleena Bhattacharjee Flaunts Baby Bump ​In New Photos With Husband Shahnawaz Shaikh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Flaunts Baby Bump ​In New Photos With Husband Shahnawaz Shaikh

Devoleena radiates joy and serenity, cradling her growing belly with elegance

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh ​ |

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, known for her iconic role as Gopi Modi in the popular soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is ready to experience motherhood. She announced the good news on social media in August. Recently, she shared captivating baby bump pictures on Instagram. Her post featured a series of pictures showcasing her baby bump.

In the photos, Devoleena radiated joy and serenity, cradling her growing belly. Sharing the pictures on social media, she captioned the post with an evil eye emoji.

Read Also
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Announces Pregnancy 1.5 Years After Marrying Shanawaz Shaikh (PHOTOS)
article-image

Devoleena's announcement of her pregnancy had created excitement among fans earlier. As she shared these intimate moments, her followers were overjoyed to witness her journey. Her post garnered immense attention and affection from fans and fellow celebrities alike. The comments section was filled with heartfelt congratulatory messages and well-wishes from friends, colleagues, and admirers.

Celebrities like Bhavini Purohit Dave, Gautam Rode, Dalljiet Kaur, Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale and more have showered Devoleena with love and blessings.

FPJ Shorts
‘I Sleep In My Car’: Srimad Ramayana Fame Vaidehi Nair On Juggling Between Two Shows (Exclusive)
‘I Sleep In My Car’: Srimad Ramayana Fame Vaidehi Nair On Juggling Between Two Shows (Exclusive)
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Apprentice Admit Card OUT; Download Now
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Apprentice Admit Card OUT; Download Now
'4th To 44th Together': Karisma Kapoor Wishes 'Best Sister' Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Birthday With Childhood Photos
'4th To 44th Together': Karisma Kapoor Wishes 'Best Sister' Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Birthday With Childhood Photos
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi To Exchange Vows For Second Time In Italy
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi To Exchange Vows For Second Time In Italy

Bhavini Purohit Dave wrote, "Cuties for life but I'm going to love your baby more than I love you; spoil baby also, @devoleena."

Gautam Rode commented blessed emojis on her post.

Read Also
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Supports Dalljiet Kaur As Nikhil Patel Gets Papped With Girlfriend: 'What...
article-image

With her baby bump pictures, Devoleena shared a special moment with her fans and updated them about her embracing motherhood. She is best known for her work on television with shows such as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Laal Ishq, and Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

She is currently seen in the show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, in which she portrays the role of Goddess Chhathi Maiyya. The show stars Brinda Dahal and Ashish Dixit in lead roles.Devoleena had also participated in Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘I Sleep In My Car’: Srimad Ramayana Fame Vaidehi Nair On Juggling Between Two Shows (Exclusive)

‘I Sleep In My Car’: Srimad Ramayana Fame Vaidehi Nair On Juggling Between Two Shows (Exclusive)

'4th To 44th Together': Karisma Kapoor Wishes 'Best Sister' Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Birthday With...

'4th To 44th Together': Karisma Kapoor Wishes 'Best Sister' Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Birthday With...

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi To Exchange Vows For Second Time In Italy

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi To Exchange Vows For Second Time In Italy

Diljit Dosanjh's Fan Throws Phone At Him During Paris Concert, Singer's Unexpected Response Will...

Diljit Dosanjh's Fan Throws Phone At Him During Paris Concert, Singer's Unexpected Response Will...

'Stay In Your Lane': Vishnu Manchu SLAMS Prakash Raj For X Post On Tirupati Prasad Controversy;...

'Stay In Your Lane': Vishnu Manchu SLAMS Prakash Raj For X Post On Tirupati Prasad Controversy;...