Devoleena Bhattacharjee Flaunts Baby Bump ​In New Photos With Husband Shahnawaz Shaikh

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, known for her iconic role as Gopi Modi in the popular soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is ready to experience motherhood. She announced the good news on social media in August. Recently, she shared captivating baby bump pictures on Instagram. Her post featured a series of pictures showcasing her baby bump.

In the photos, Devoleena radiated joy and serenity, cradling her growing belly. Sharing the pictures on social media, she captioned the post with an evil eye emoji.

Devoleena's announcement of her pregnancy had created excitement among fans earlier. As she shared these intimate moments, her followers were overjoyed to witness her journey. Her post garnered immense attention and affection from fans and fellow celebrities alike. The comments section was filled with heartfelt congratulatory messages and well-wishes from friends, colleagues, and admirers.

Celebrities like Bhavini Purohit Dave, Gautam Rode, Dalljiet Kaur, Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale and more have showered Devoleena with love and blessings.

Bhavini Purohit Dave wrote, "Cuties for life but I'm going to love your baby more than I love you; spoil baby also, @devoleena."

Gautam Rode commented blessed emojis on her post.

With her baby bump pictures, Devoleena shared a special moment with her fans and updated them about her embracing motherhood. She is best known for her work on television with shows such as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Laal Ishq, and Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

She is currently seen in the show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, in which she portrays the role of Goddess Chhathi Maiyya. The show stars Brinda Dahal and Ashish Dixit in lead roles.Devoleena had also participated in Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15.