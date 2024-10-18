One Direction Members Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson Pay Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne: 'Can't Explain What I'd Give To Say Goodbye'

The sudden passing of Liam Payne, a former One Direction member, came as a shock to many. He died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at the hotel in Argentina at the age of 31. Hours after his demise, his One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson took to social media to share emotional tributes in his memory.

Zayn shared an unseen photo with Liam, where he is seen resting on Payne's lap, which seems from their touring days at One Direction. He wrote, "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in s missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive o reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved."

"Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than m headstrong, opinionated, and gave no fucks about telling people when they w gh we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional. I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely know which way to steer the ship next."

"I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever. There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know you are," concluded Malik.

Liam wrote, "I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul. I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for. Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band."

" And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam."

Sharing a heartfelt message to Liam, he expressed, "A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be."

He stated that would be the 'uncle' Liam's son Bear needs after his tragic passing, "I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was. I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X," Louis stated.