Detective Sherdil Trailer: This Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Looks Like A Run-Of-The-Mill Murder Mystery

Instagram

We just watched Housefull 5, which was a comedy, murder mystery. Now, one more murder mystery with a pinch of comedy in it is all set to premiere on Zee5. We are talking about Diljit Dosanjh starrer Detective Sherdil. The film also stars Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Banita Sandhu, and Sumit Vyas. The trailer of Detective Sherdil has been released, and it looks like the film won't be offering anything new to the audience.

The trailer shows that Pankaj Bhatti (Boman Irani) is assassinated and Detective Sherdil (Diljit) has been given the responsibility to solve the case. Now, the family members of the Bhatti are the suspects. So, who is the murderer?

Well, the trailer is quite dull, and it fails to impress. One murder and multiple suspects, especially family members; the story of the film seems like something we have watched multiple times before. Even the comedy scenes in the trailer don't make us laugh.

Diljit's performance also looks repetitive and other actors are also just strictly okay. However, we are quite happy to see Banita Sandhu, the October fame actress, in the film. She is surely a talent to watch out for, and it looks like maybe she has an important role to play in Detective Sherdil.

Well, the trailer of Detective Sherdil has failed to leave a mark. But, let's hope that the movie turns out to be better.

Detective Sherdil Release Date

Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Detective Sherdil is directed by Ravi Chhabriya. It is slated to premiere on Zee5 on June 2025.

Diljit Dosanjh Upcoming Movies

Apart from Detective Sherdil, Diljit will be seen in movies like Sardaar Ji 3, Border 2, and Panjab 95.