'Desh Tere Baap Ka Hai?': Aly Goni SLAMS Troll For Calling Him 'Mulla', Questioning His Post On Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results

As the vote counting process for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was underway, television actor Aly Goni expressed his excitement about the same on X.

Goni wrote, "Both have crossed 200; this time it's going to be a tough fight... whoever wins bas humare desh ka bhala ho jai hind (Whoever wins, may it be for the good of our country)."

However, a user called him a 'Mulla' and commented, "But mulle tu itna khush kyu lag raha." Aly, who hails from Bhaderwah in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, slammed the netizen and wrote, "Kyun yeh desh tere baap ka hai sirf tu hi khush ho sakti hai? Faceless bhai ya behan jo bhi hai tu."

