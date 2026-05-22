'Deserves The Time To...': Rajkummar Rao & Keerthy Suresh's Raftaar POSTPONED, New Release Date Announced

Rajkummar Rao announces new release date for Raftaar | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film Raftaar has officially been postponed. The makers recently announced that the much-awaited film will now hit theatres on October. The film was earlier set to hit cinemas on July 24, 2026. The announcement was accompanied by an emotional note explaining the reason behind the delay, calling the film "a labour of belief, grit and countless dreams."

Raftaar Postponed

Rajkummar took to his Instagram handle, issuing a statement and wrote, "They say building a dream takes time, but living it takes even more hustle! RAFTAAR is not just a film, it's our first step into the theatrical world, a labour of belief, grit and countless dreams. When something is this personal and special, it deserves the time to grow into something truly memorable."

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New Release Date Announced

Announcing the new release date, Rajkummar Rao stated that Raftaar will now hit cinemas on October 16 during the extended Dussehra weekend, adding that audiences “won’t just watch a film” but will recognise “the hustle, the ambition, the fear and the hope that drive every dream.”

Ever since the film was announced, Raftaar has generated curiosity among moviegoers, especially because it marks the first on-screen collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see the duo share screen space in what promises to be an emotional and inspiring cinematic ride.

Apart from Rajkummar and Keerthy, the film also stars Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor, with the story and screenplay by Rohan Narula.

The Amazon MGM Studios film is described as "a gripping drama of ambition, love, and greed." It will also mark the first collaboration between Rao and Suresh.