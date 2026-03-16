Rapper Raftaar Thanks Rajkummar Rao & Keerthy Suresh's Raftaar Makers For 'Algorithm Rotation'—Here's Why

Raftaar Clarifies No Link To Rajkummar Rao’s Film Raftaar | Photo Via Instagram

Rapper-singer Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, recently thanked the makers of Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh's film Raftaar after they announced their new project. Following the announcement, several people assumed the film was based on him, prompting the rapper to clarify that he has no connection to the project.

Rapper Raftaar Clarifies No Link To Raftaar Film

On Monday (March 16), Raftaar took to his Instagram Stories and thanked the makers for the 'algorithm rotation.' He wrote, "I have nothing to do with the movie, but I want to congratulate the creators and thank them for algorithm rotation. Win win."

Check it out:

About Raftaar Movie

The makers recently announced that the Aditya Nimbalkar directorial Raftaar is set to hit cinemas on July 24, 2026. Apart from Rajkummar and Keerthy, the film also stars Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor, with the story and screenplay by Rohan Narula.

Sharing the film’s poster, the two actors confirmed the release date and teased the film’s theme. "Ambition built it. Greed will test it. #Raftaar, releasing on July 24, at a theatre near you.

The Amazon MGM Studios film is described as "a gripping drama of ambition, love, and greed." It will also mark the first collaboration between Rao and Suresh.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao also has several other projects lined up, including a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and another biographical film based on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. He will also be seen in Toaster alongside Sanya Malhotra.

Keerthy Suresh made her Hindi debut with Varun Dhawan’s Baby John. While her debut film did not perform well at the box office, audiences have high hopes for Raftaar.

Apart from this, she also has a couple of films lined up in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.