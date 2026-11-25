Sahiba Bali Shares Selfiee With Arjun Kapoor On Guru Purab | Instagram

In July this year, actor Arjun Kapoor and actress and content creator Sahiba Bali were clicked together at the third India vs England ODI at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Soon, speculation started that the two were dating. However, now, once again, the two have made it to the headlines, as the actress took to her Instagram story to share a selfie with Arjun on Guru Purab. Netizens are wondering whether they soft-launched their relationship on social media.

She shared the picture and wrote, "I ate his half of the prasad too. Happy gurupurab!" Check out the post below...

Netizens react to Sahiba-Arjun's selfie

Sahiba's Instagram story became a topic of discussion on Reddit. A Reddit user commented, "She has a habit of acting like how people are in relationship to garner shippers of couple and have publicity while genuine people gets confused like are they dating or not and she enjoys the attention (sic)."

Another netizen wrote, "It definitely looks like a soft launch (sic)." One more Reddit user wrote, "Ate half of his Prasad yeah definitely dating (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Sahiba Bali's rumoured relationships

Before Arjun, Sahiba was linked to comedians Kullu and Samay Raina. But none of these rumoured relationships were confirmed by Sahiba.

Sahiba Bali on dating rumours

While Sahiba didn't confirm or deny the rumours of her dating Arjun, in July this year, she had posted a picture with the actor and wrote, "Don't believe everything..."

Arjun Kapoor's relationships

Meanwhile, Arjun was in the headlines because of his relationship with Malaika Arora. Reportedly, the two had started dating in 2018, and in 2024, they parted ways.

So, are Arjun and Sahiba dating? Let's wait for the confirmation from the rumoured couple.

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