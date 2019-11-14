DeepVeer Anniversary: How Ranveer upped Deepika's sartorial game and fashion sense

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married last year on Nov 14 at Lake Como, Italy and since then, only thing changed between them is Deepika's fashion choices.
Not just us, but her fashion stylist also said once that since Ranveer, Deepika brings weird stuff to her, so she could style the actress with them. If you don't believe the stylist, just check out these quirky outfits that Deepika started wearing after her wedding and we know, it's a Ranveer influence on her.
While Deepika caught Ranveer's fashion sense, we are more than sure that he learnt a lot from his lady love. Since their first movie, Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela and especially after their wedding, Ranveer barely has any flops in his career.
For this we can, as Deepika says, 'tolerate is dressing sense'.
