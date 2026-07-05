'Deeply Unfair': Gaurav Khanna's Bigg Boss 19 Co-Contestant Nehal Chudasama REACTS To Akanksha Chamola's Bisexual Revelation

Nehal Chudasama Backs Akanksha Chamola After Sexuality Reveal On Lock Upp | Photo Via Instagram

Actress-model Nehal Chudasama has strongly reacted to Shreya Kalra revealing Akanksha Chamola's bisexuality on the reality show Lock Upp. Nehal, who was Gaurav Khanna's co-contestant on Bigg Boss 19, called the incident "deeply unfair," stating that everyone deserves the space, respect, and freedom to share their truth at their own pace, when, how, and if they choose to.

Nehal Chudasama Backs Akanksha Chamola After Sexuality Reveal

Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter), Nehal wrote, "Sexuality is still such a sensitive and personal journey, especially in Indian society. Everyone deserves the space, respect and freedom to share their truth at their own pace-when, how and if they choose to. It’s deeply unfair to take that moment away from someone or casually reveal something so personal on their behalf. But It’s a game & all characters are not the same."

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She added, "Feel sad that Akanksha had to experience that, but also so proud of how she owns every part of who she is with strength and Pride."

What Akanksha Chamola Said

During the episode, Akanksha said, "Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females."

🚨 Akanksha Chamola admits she was bisexual before marrying Gaurav Khanna.



She revealed that she had been in relationships with women before her marriage. pic.twitter.com/bHoS602cGD — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 4, 2026

Furthermore, Akanksha shared that she likes, admires, and is attracted to women. She described women as her safe space, explaining that in a male-dominated world, she has always found comfort in the company of her mother, sisters, and other women.

She added that while society often claims women cannot be true friends, her experience has been the opposite. For her, there has never been any competition or jealousy, only genuine comfort, support, and understanding.