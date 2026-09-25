'Deeply Saddened, He Was A Fine Actor': Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh And Other Celebs Pay Tribute To Mushtaq Khan

Film Fraternity Mourn Mushtaq Khan’s Death | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan passed away on Thursday, September 24, at the age of 75 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was known for his memorable supporting and comic roles in films including Welcome, Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Hera Pheri and the Gadar franchise. Soon after news of his demise emerged, several members of the Hindi film fraternity took to social media to remember the actor and offer their condolences to his family.

Film Fraternity Mourn Mushtaq Khan’s Death

Sunny Deol

"Sad to hear about Mushtaq Khan. He was a nice human being and a fine actor. Have fond memories of him. My condolences to his family. May they find strength in this difficult hour."

Rakul Preet Singh

"Mushtaq Khan sir. A versatile actor, a beloved soul. Your warmth, humour and presence will be deeply missed. Gone too soon."

Sanjay Mishra

"Mushtaq Bhai, we have always held your finger and learnt so much from you. And today, Mohsin's father has left us. Let us meet again in that world, where may you remain peaceful and happy. @mushtaqkhanaactor"

Anupam Kher

Anupam shared a video on his Instagram handle and stated that he received the news in Atlanta and was deeply saddened. Remembering all the films they had worked on together, he said that although they eventually moved on with their lives, he would always cherish the times and days he had spent with Mushtaq. Praising him, Anupam added that he had never seen Mushtaq get angry.

Anees Bazmee

Welcome director wrote, Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (my balu). A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones."

Anil Sharma

Filmmaker Anil Sharma said, "How many moments we spent together, how many films we did together. uff, Mushtaq Bhai has left us so soon. Sad to hear about him. May God grant peace to his soul and give his family the strength to bear this immense loss."

Raza Murad

Veteran actor Raza Murad said that he had lost a friend and “a gem of a person,” while the industry had lost a versatile actor with an unlimited range. “We have lost a harmless, awfully nice human being. God bless his noble departed soul. Ameen,” he said.

Mushtaq Khan Funeral Details

Mushtaq Khan's son Mohsin Khan said fans wishing to pay their final respects can visit their home from 10 am to 12 noon on Friday. He added that the funeral prayer will either be held there or at Yari Road Cemetery, where Mushtaq will be laid to rest