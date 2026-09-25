Mushtaq Khan Death: Welcome Actor's Son Mohsin Reveals Funeral Will Be Held Today In Mumbai, Urges Fans To 'Celebrate His Life' — WATCH

Mushtaq Khan’s Son Shares Last Rites Details |

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan passed away on Thursday, September 24 at the age of 75, following a battle with liver cancer at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He was a familiar face in Hindi cinema and entertained audiences with his comic and supporting roles across several decades.

Following his demise, his son Mohsin Khan shared details about the actor’s last rites. He said that those wishing to pay their final respects would be able to see Mushtaq at their home before the Friday prayers.

Mushtaq Khan's Son Mohsin Reveals Funeral Details

Speaking to Bollywood Chronicle, Mohsin said that fans who wish to pay their final respects can visit their home between 10 am and 12 noon, before the Friday prayers. He added that the funeral prayer will either be held there or at Yari Road Cemetery, where Mushtaq will be laid to rest.

Urges Fans To Celebrate Mushtaq Khan's Life

Mohsin also had an emotional message for his father’s fans, requesting them to remember and celebrate his life and body of work rather than only mourn his passing. He said, “Yeh dukh ki gadi zaroor hai… jinhone unhe pyaar diya hai, kaam ko pyaar diya hai… dukh ki jagah let’s celebrate his life.”

He further revealed that Mushtaq Khan had been unwell over the past few days but had been shooting before that and was hoping to return to work. “Woh humare bich nahi hai, yeh sach hai. Lekin unke yaadein, unka kaam hamesha humare saath rahega,” he said.

Mushtaq Khan’s filmography includes Aashiqui, Stree 2, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Hera Pheri, Jodi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Khiladi 786, Udaipur Files, Stree, and Badhaai Do, among others.