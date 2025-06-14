'Deeply Saddened': Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa & Other Pakistani Actors React To Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed multiple lives and left several injured, has sent shockwaves across the subcontinent. As India mourns the tragedy, messages of solidarity have poured in from all corners, including across the border.

Several Pakistani celebrities took to social media to express their grief and offer condolences to the victims and their families. It may be noted that the Instagram accounts of Pakistani celebs have been banned in India after the terror attack in Pahalgam, however, screenshots of their stories have gone viral on social media.

Actress Hania Aamir wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic Air India crash near Ahmedabad today. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. May the victims rest in peace and their families find strength."

Sanam Teri Kasam actress Mawra Hocane wrote, "Devastating news about the air india plane crash.. countless lives lost... can't imagine the state of their loved ones... heartbreaking! deepest condolences to the affected families..Praying for sabr." She also added a broken heart emoticon along with the text.

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star Mahira Khan also mourned the death of the victims. According to a report in Filmibeat, she wrote, "Saddened by the crash of Air India. Tragic. Condolences to all who are grieving such a big loss."

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's wife, actress Sana Javed reportedly wrote, "So many lives lost in an instant… beyond comprehension. Words cannot describe the pain my heartfelt sympathies are with the families of the deceased."

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actor Fahad Mustafa wrote in his Instagram story, "Deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the air india plane crash in Ahmedabad. India may the departed souls rest in peace."

Actress Sajal Ali also reported reacted to the plane crash. She wrote on Instagram, "Extremely heartbreaking news of the air crash today. Praying for the souls lost and strength for their families. May they find peace."

Following the Pahalgam attack in April 2025, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated. As a result, artists from the neighbouring country remain banned from working in India.