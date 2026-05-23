'Deeply Irresponsible And A Serious Violation Of Privacy': Toxic Actress Rukmini Vasanth Reacts To Her Fake Viral AI-Generated Bikini Pictures

Rukmini Vasanth Reacts To Her Fake Viral AI-Generated Bikini Pictures | Instagram

Many celebrities have become the victims of fake, AI-generated pictures and videos of them going viral on social media. Now, recently, a few pictures of Kantara Chapter 1 actress Rukmini Vasanth went viral in which she was seen wearing a bikini. The pictures were fake, and Rukmini, on Saturday, took to social media to share a statement about it.

The actress tweeted, "My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy."

My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me.



I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated.



The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious… pic.twitter.com/8iitXTvFvT — rukmini (@rukminitweets) May 23, 2026

She further wrote, "We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content."

Netizens React To Rukmini Vasanth's Tweet

Reacting to Rukmini's tweet, a fan tweeted, "Stay strong. It’s awful that people misuse technology this way, but I admire how firmly you’re standing up against it. You have our full support, and I hope the truth reaches everyone clearly (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "This is extremely disturbing and completely unacceptable. Misusing technology to spread fake content is a serious issue, and it’s good to see you taking firm action against it. More power to you, Rukmini (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Your decision to take strict legal and cybercrime action is absolutely necessary, and as a digital community, we must collectively condemn this toxic behavior by refusing to engage with, share, or validate such manipulated content to ensure that technology is never used as a weapon to assault someone's honor and integrity (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Rukmini Vasanth Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Rukmini has some good projects lined up. She will be seen in movies like Toxic and Dragon. While the former is slated to release this year, the latter will hit the big screens in 2027.