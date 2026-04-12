'Deeply Concerned': PM Narendra Modi Prays For Asha Bhosle's Speedy Recovery & Good Health Amid Hospitalisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the health of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after a sudden health scare. On Sunday (April 12), the Prime Minister took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a message wishing the veteran singer a speedy recovery.

He wrote, "Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery."

Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2026

Last year, on PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Asha Bhosle had recorded a special video message for him. In the video, the veteran singer said, “It is difficult for us to take care of one household. PM Modi ji is taking care of such a big country. He is so disciplined. He gets up at 4 am and does yoga. I like his discipline. I have never heard anything bad from his mouth for anyone."

She added, "I feel he is a very kind-hearted person. When I listen to his lectures, he always makes people laugh. He recites poems and joke around. He also laughs at other people’s misbehaviour. This is a very big thing. May God give them a long life. May he live like this with us."

Watch: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, lauding his discipline, dedication, and impactful speeches. She extends heartfelt wishes for his good health, long life, and continued success in leading India toward a brighter future pic.twitter.com/FKvb4Il4k3 — IANS (@ians_india) September 17, 2025

Asha Bhosle's health update

According to Dr Pratit Samdhani, a physician at the hospital, the singer reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning and was rushed to the medical facility for immediate treatment.

Soon after the news of her hospitalisation surfaced, Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared an update on social media. She clarified that the veteran singer had been admitted due to “extreme exhaustion” and a “chest infection.”

Zanai assured fans that Asha Bhosle is currently undergoing treatment and requested that the public respect the family’s privacy during this time. She also said that the family is hopeful everything will be fine and that they will share a positive update soon.

Following the development, several members of the film fraternity and fans across the country have expressed concern and extended their wishes for the singer’s recovery. Social media has been flooded with messages praying for her health.

Asha Bhosle is regarded as one of India’s most iconic and versatile playback singers. With a career spanning more than seven decades, she has recorded thousands of songs in multiple Indian and international languages.

Over the years, she delivered several memorable songs that continue to remain favourites among listeners. Some of her most popular tracks include “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” from Caravan, “Dum Maro Dum” from Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and “Yeh Mera Dil” from Don. She also lent her voice to soulful classics like “In Aankhon Ki Masti” from Umrao Jaan and “Mera Kuch Samaan” from Ijaazat.

Her long and remarkable journey in the music industry has earned her numerous awards and recognition, including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.