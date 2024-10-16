Deepika Singh SHUTS Trolls For Mocking Her Dance Reels: 'Giving You Chance To Deflate Me'

Television actress Deepika Singh, who is currently playing the lead in the daily soap Mangal Lakshmi, shut down trolls on Tuesday for mocking her viral dance videos on Instagram. The actress shared a new dance reel and wrote, "Haters gonna hate".

Deepika is known to be always at par with the trends on social media, and almost every other day, the actress is seen posting a new dance video on her Instagram handle. However, she is often found grabbing eyeballs owing to her quirky moves, and while some laud her confidence, others leave no chance to troll her.

But the actress seems to be unfazed by the negativity, and on Tuesday, she shared a video dancing to Falguni Pathak's Aiyo Rama. Along with that, she wrote, "Haters gonna hate, but I’m gonna troll. And here’s I’m giving you a chance to deflate me, by posting this unpolished, not practised, impromptu, unclean dancing video."

She went on to say, "No, I don’t want trollers but I want to be active on the gram with my busy schedule. Yes I can do better but to do better we need practice for practice we need time and I only got this much time. Now go ahead and say that I do this intentionally, doesn’t matter."

Deepika has a whopping 5 million followers on Instagram and it was her dance reel on the song Yimmy Yimmy that went viral online and also subjected her to massive trolling. She had then said that she did not have the time to practice and perfect her moves and that she did the best that she could.

"I know my calibre, I could have done better. If the people didn’t like it, it's their wish to still watch it or not," she said in an interview.

Deepika became a household name with her show, Diya Aur Baati, in which she played the role of IPS Sandhya Rathi, who fought against the stereotypes of the society to achieve her dreams. The show also starred Anas Rashid, Pooja Singh, Neelu Vaghela, Gautam Gulati, and others in key roles.