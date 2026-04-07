Deepika Padukone Joins Cast Of Golmaal 5, To Play Role Of Inspector Shakti Shetty? Here's What We Know

Deepika Padukone In Golmaal 5? | YouTube

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, and Akshay Kumar. When it comes to the female lead, Priyamani has been roped in for the movie. However, now, according to a report, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Golmaal 5. The actress has a cameo, and she will play the character of Inspector Shakti Shetty, which she had earlier portrayed in Singham Again.

Always Bollywood posted about Deepika's casting in the film and also revealed that her character will come in the climax, capturing Akshay Kumar's character with the help of Ajay and other actors. Check out the tweet below...

Till now, the makers have not yet confirmed anything about Deepika's casting in Golmaal 5.

Netizens React To Report Of Deepika Padukone's Cameo In Golmaal 5

Reacting to the tweet, a netizen wrote, "Ye kya pagalpanti chal rahi so she will arrest Sooryavanshi (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Again cameo ❓ After she left #Prabhas and #SandeepReddyVanga's #Spirit she is getting only cameo role? (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "@RSPicturez @ajaydevgn @akshaykumar @deepikapadukone if this is actually your idea of creating hype, let me tell you you are killing the audience curiosity. If not, please take action at the same level as privacy on such story leaks. If we get everything here, why would we watch??? (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Deepika Padukone Upcoming Movies

Deepika currently has a couple of films lined up, like Allu Arjun's next with Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King. While the details about her characters in both movies are not yet revealed, according to some reports, in King, the actress has a cameo.

The release date of her film with Atlee is not yet announced, but King is slated to release on December 24, 2026.