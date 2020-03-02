'Dedicated to all the Baldies': Anupam Kher's satirical song leaves Twitter in splits

Veteran Bollywood actor and the former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India, Anupam Kher has made an indelible mark on the film industry over the decades.

Today, the actor is not only known for his exceptional performances and contribution to cinema, he is also known for being vocal when it comes to Indian politics and for entertaining his fans on social media with his jokes, short poetry and funny videos.

Today, the actor took to Twitter and dedicated a song to all the bald people in the world. The caption alongside his video read, 'दुनिया भर के गंजो को समर्पित मेरा ये भावपूर्ण गाना। My emotional song dedicated to all the Baldies in the world. #MondayMotivation'