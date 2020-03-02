'Dedicated to all the Baldies': Anupam Kher's satirical song leaves Twitter in splits

Veteran Bollywood actor and the former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India, Anupam Kher has made an indelible mark on the film industry over the decades.
Today, the actor is not only known for his exceptional performances and contribution to cinema, he is also known for being vocal when it comes to Indian politics and for entertaining his fans on social media with his jokes, short poetry and funny videos.
Today, the actor took to Twitter and dedicated a song to all the bald people in the world. The caption alongside his video read, 'दुनिया भर के गंजो को समर्पित मेरा ये भावपूर्ण गाना। My emotional song dedicated to all the Baldies in the world. #MondayMotivation'
In the video, Anupam Kher can be seen singing a song which is a satirical take on losing hair and being bald. Before he starts singing, he says, 'Main naa aapko ganjo ka favourrite gaana sunaata hoon', which means 'I want to make all of you hear the favourite song of the baldies.'
He begins the song with, 'Ae mere bichde baalo, phirse ugg aayo saalo, tumpe main kurbaan', urging his hair to grow back.
He uses lyrics like, 'Main bhi ab ganjon mein hoon' (I am also one of the baldies now), and 'Soona yeh sar kargaye, tum toh kabke jhad gaye' (You have left my head empty, it has been so long since all my hair has fallen).
Here is the video he shared on Twitter:
The tune of the song is the same as 'Ae Mere Pyare Watan', a patriotic song sung by legendary singer, Manna Dey, for the film Kabuliwala.
On the work front, the actor was seen in Hotel Mumbai, a 2019 action-thriller directed by Anthony Maras. The film was inspired by the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
