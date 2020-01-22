'Lived your whole life in frustration': Anupam Kher hits back at Naseeruddin Shah

Anupam Kher has hit back at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah for calling him 'a clown'. In a video on Twitter, Kher said that Shah has lived his entire life in frustration, inspite of tasting huge success.

Anupam Kher added that if Naseeruddin Shah could criticise the likes of Dilip Khanna, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then he is in a great company. Kher further added Shah cannot differentiate between right and wrong because of the "substances he has been consuming" for years.

