Debutante Kavya Thapar says, 'Can't compare ourselves with those senior actors whose films didn't work!'

Kavya Thapar's debut Hindi film titled, Middle-Class Love, directed by Ratnaa Sinha, is all set for a theatrical release on September 16. It is produced by Anubhav Sinha, Zee Studios and Benaras Media Works. The Free Press Journal met with the newbie for an exclusive interview. Excerpts:

Tell us about your journey.

I did my BMS in 2016. In my last year I was contacted by Shanoo Sharma ma’am at YRF. I received a message for auditions. I had never gone to an institute and had learned watching movies. So I had done over the top high energy 1980s ki heroine wali acting. Shanoo ma’am called me for a meeting. She told me to remove all the makeup I had done and said, ‘Itni over acting mat kiya karo!’. She guided me and told me to work on my craft. I went for some workshops and started getting ads.

What is Middle-Class Love all about?

It's an experience we are sharing about a middle-class boy who has been brought up in a certain way and.conditioning. He absolutely despises it. He breaks through it by thinking of changing his lifestyle and living the kind of life he wants. Eventually you will know not everything works and love is something that happens and you can't really do anything about it.

What is the definition of love for you in real life?

For me the definition of love is it comprises nothing but is everything. If I want to love somebody, I don’t need them. You just feel and there are no words that can describe love. It’s a feeling each one feels with the most depth. Everything else is just on the surface. Love is a pure, honest emotion and God’s emotion for me. I love being in love and being loved. I'm a loving person also. I can't define love in just one sentence.

What is fame and popularity to you? How will you maintain it?

I think fame and popularity are not going to hold too much importance always.I really appreciate it but I know fame and popularity are the by-product. The reason I got into acting is for my craft.I love being an actress. Not all get it. Being an outsider I have worked very hard and then received it. You understand it when you are a struggler. Luckily I’m a Mumbaite and have my home and family's love here and going for auditions in the same city was far more easier for me. When I look at other fellow actors who have left their hometown, their comforts and luxury to struggle here in the industry... they work so hard leaving the basics of survival and they don't get such an opportunity. So I consider myself extremely blessed and I say thank you God.

How was it working with a female director for the film?

It was amazing. Ratnaa was my first female director. She is like my mom. She is talented and clear with her vision. It’s extremely crucial the director has to not only see the performances but also the entire picture. Being the captain of the ship she is so effortless. She is hard working and connects to reality. She is so cool as a director and is very appreciative and encouraged us to do our best. She was open and receptive and allowed us to give our own inputs.

Middle-Class Love is a theatrical release. What are your expectations since its cast comprises newcomers?

At the end of the day we have taken a risk in the beginning itself. But we are sure about the story, direction and our entire product. The team is fantastic. We are very confident though we can't compare ourselves with those senior actors jinki filmein nahin chali. But maybe we are here to bring some change.