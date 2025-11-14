 De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn Starrer Heading For A Low Opening
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDe De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn Starrer Heading For A Low Opening

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn Starrer Heading For A Low Opening

De De Pyaar De 2, which has hit the big screens today (November 14), was undoubtedly one of the most-awaited sequels of the year. The trailer had also grabbed everyone's attention, but later, the film failed to create a good pre-release buzz. Now, the movie is heading for a low opening at the box office. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
YouTube

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2, which has hit the big screens today (November 14), was undoubtedly one of the most-awaited sequels of the year. The trailer had also grabbed everyone's attention, but later, the film failed to create a good pre-release buzz. Now, the movie is heading for a low opening at the box office.

As per early estimates, we can expect De De Pyaar De 2 to collect around Rs. 5 crore at the box office on its first day, which is surely a disappointing amount. If there are better footfalls in the evening and night shows, then the collection can be around Rs. 5-6 crore, but clearly, the opening is not up to the mark.

The film's first instalment had taken an opening of Rs. 10.41 crore (including paid previews). So, the sequel will collect less than its first part on its day one.

Read Also
De De Pyaar De 2 Review: Rakul Preet Singh Shines Like Never Before In This Ajay Devgn & R...
article-image

De De Pyaar De 2 Reviews

FPJ Shorts
Mozilla Firefox Working On Optional 'AI Window' Tool To Rival ChatGPT Atlas, Comet
Mozilla Firefox Working On Optional 'AI Window' Tool To Rival ChatGPT Atlas, Comet
Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Calls ICT Proceedings A 'Hatchet Job' Ahead Of Verdict
Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Calls ICT Proceedings A 'Hatchet Job' Ahead Of Verdict
Government Withdraws 14 Quality Control Orders, Move Expected To Lift Polyester Fibre & Yarn Segment In Textiles
Government Withdraws 14 Quality Control Orders, Move Expected To Lift Polyester Fibre & Yarn Segment In Textiles
Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Outshines BJP Despite Weak Seat Performance - Explained
Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Outshines BJP Despite Weak Seat Performance - Explained

De De Pyaar De 2 has received mixed reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Even though the film will have its share of loyal audiences, word of mouth is what will do the trick. One just hopes and prays the film’s fate should not get literally translated to the film’s title!"

De De Pyaar De 2 X Review

While the movie has received mixed reviews from the critics, the audience has liked it. Many people have shared their reviews on X (Twitter), and have praised the movie.

Read Also
De De Pyaar De 2 X (Twitter) Review: 'Full On Comedy', Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan...
article-image

De De Pyaar De 2 Budget

The makers of De De Pyaar De 2 have not yet officially revealed the budget of the movie. However, according to some media reports, the movie is mounted on a budget of around Rs. 100 crore.

So, the film surely needs to show a miraculous jump at the box office over the weekend.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn Starrer Heading For A Low...

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn Starrer Heading For A Low...

Girija Oak Condemns AI-Morphed Obscene Images After Blue-Saree Photos Go Viral: 'Sexualised Beyond...

Girija Oak Condemns AI-Morphed Obscene Images After Blue-Saree Photos Go Viral: 'Sexualised Beyond...

'Disturbing And Disgusting...': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post After Ailing Dharmendra's Video...

'Disturbing And Disgusting...': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post After Ailing Dharmendra's Video...

Splitsvilla Season 16 'Dome Look' Revealed? Netizens Suspect A King & Queen Concept In Sunny Leone &...

Splitsvilla Season 16 'Dome Look' Revealed? Netizens Suspect A King & Queen Concept In Sunny Leone &...

Farah Khan Ali SLAMS Media's Insensitivity After Mom Zarine Khan's Death & Dharmendra's Leaked...

Farah Khan Ali SLAMS Media's Insensitivity After Mom Zarine Khan's Death & Dharmendra's Leaked...