De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn Starrer Heading For A Low Opening

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2, which has hit the big screens today (November 14), was undoubtedly one of the most-awaited sequels of the year. The trailer had also grabbed everyone's attention, but later, the film failed to create a good pre-release buzz. Now, the movie is heading for a low opening at the box office.

As per early estimates, we can expect De De Pyaar De 2 to collect around Rs. 5 crore at the box office on its first day, which is surely a disappointing amount. If there are better footfalls in the evening and night shows, then the collection can be around Rs. 5-6 crore, but clearly, the opening is not up to the mark.

The film's first instalment had taken an opening of Rs. 10.41 crore (including paid previews). So, the sequel will collect less than its first part on its day one.

De De Pyaar De 2 Reviews

De De Pyaar De 2 has received mixed reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Even though the film will have its share of loyal audiences, word of mouth is what will do the trick. One just hopes and prays the film’s fate should not get literally translated to the film’s title!"

De De Pyaar De 2 X Review

While the movie has received mixed reviews from the critics, the audience has liked it. Many people have shared their reviews on X (Twitter), and have praised the movie.

De De Pyaar De 2 Budget

The makers of De De Pyaar De 2 have not yet officially revealed the budget of the movie. However, according to some media reports, the movie is mounted on a budget of around Rs. 100 crore.

So, the film surely needs to show a miraculous jump at the box office over the weekend.