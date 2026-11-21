DPIFF Awards 2026 Full Winners List | Instagram

The winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards were announced on Friday, November 20. The awards honour achievements across Indian and international cinema, television, web series and music. Founded in 2012, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) recognises talent across various entertainment platforms.

This year's winners' list was led by Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, which bagged six awards. It was followed by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, which took home four honours. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was named International Artist of the Year, while Samay Raina received the Comedian of the Year title, despite facing controversies in recent times.

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2026 Full Winners List

Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest winner, taking home six awards across major categories. The Ranveer Singh-starrer won Best Film, while Ranveer Singh was honoured with Best Actor. Director Aditya Dhar received the Best Director award, while Akshaye Khanna earned Recognition for Performance for his role in the film. The film's producers, Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, were named Producers of the Year. Shashwat Sachdev also bagged the Best Music Director award for his work on the film.

Meanwhile, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara secured four awards. Aneet Padda won Best Actress for her performance in the film, which also took home Song of the Year. Faheem Abdullah was honoured with Best Playback Singer for Saiyaara, while Irshad Kamil received the Best Lyricist award for the film's music.

Taylor Swift was named International Artist of the Year, while Samay Raina received the Comedian of the Year award. Aryan Khan won Best Director (Web Series) for The Bads of Bollywood, which also received the Best Web Series honour. Jaideep Ahlawat was named Best Actor in a Web Series for Paatal Lok, while Shefali Shah won Best Actress in a Web Series for Delhi Crime 3.

In the international categories, James Cameron received the Outstanding Contribution to Global Cinema award, while Michael B. Jordan was honoured as Best Actor in an International Feature Film for Sinners. Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Director in an International Feature Film, and Avatar: Fire and Ash was named Best International Feature Film.

Kamal Haasan received the Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry award, while music maestro Ilaiyaraaja was honoured for his outstanding contribution to the music industry. Smriti Irani received Recognition for Performance for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was named Television Series of the Year.

Among the other winners, Kantara: Chapter 1 won Critics' Best Film, with Rishab Shetty and Yami Gautam Dhar receiving Critics' Best Actor and Critics' Best Actress honours, respectively. Vineet Kumar Singh won Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Riteish Deshmukh was named Best Actor in a Comic Role, and Karan Aujla received the Artist of the Year title.

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