Dada FIRST Look Out: Rajkummar Rao Recreates Sourav Ganguly's Iconic 2002 Lord's Shirtless Celebration; Film Set For 2027 Release

Rajkummar Rao Unveils First Poster Of Sourav Ganguly Biopic | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Rajkummar Rao unveiled the first-ever poster of Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, a biopic based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, on the occasion of the former captain’s birthday on July 8. In the poster, Rao recreates Ganguly's iconic shirtless celebration at Lord’s balcony following India’s historic victory over England in the 2002 NatWest Series final.

Rajkummar Rao Unveils First Poster Of Sourav Ganguly Biopic

The memorable moment took place after India chased down England’s target in a thrilling final, winning the match by two wickets. Overwhelmed with emotion, Ganguly took off his shirt and waved it from the Lord’s balcony in a celebration that went on to become one of the most unforgettable images in Indian cricket history. Rao’s first look has sparked excitement among fans eager to see his portrayal of the celebrated cricketer on screen.

Sharing the first look on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, "Happy Birthday our dearest Dada," also announcing that Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story will release on May 14, 2027.

Check it out:

The film's title, "DADA,"is written on the poster in blue letters, with the subtitle "The Sourav Ganguly Story" mentioned across it. The text overlay also had a tagline, which read: "He Didn't Just Play The Game, He Changed It.

While Ganguly also shared the poster and wrote, "The Best Gift Ever! Can’t wait to see you play my cover drive! @rajkummar_rao."

Tanya Maniktala, known for her work in projects such as A Suitable Boy, Kill, and Tooth Pari, will portray Ganguly’s wife, Dona Ganguly, in the upcoming biopic Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story. The film will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

The biopic will explore the life and career of the former Indian cricket captain, highlighting his journey from his early days in the sport to becoming one of India’s most influential cricketers and leaders.