Dad-To-Be Randeep Hooda Says 'Can’t Wait' To Welcome Baby, Shares Hospital Glimpse Ahead Of Lin Laishram's Delivery

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, actress Lin Laishram, are all set to welcome their first baby. The couple announced their pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary, November 29, 2025. Ahead of the baby’s arrival, Randeep shared a fresh update revealing that Lin has been hospitalised, and the excited dad-to-be expressed his happiness as they await their little one's arrival.

Randeep Hooda Shares Hospital Photo As Baby Arrival Nears

On Tuesday morning, March 10, Randeep took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo in which he could be seen waiting outside the delivery room. He added a "Can’t Wait" sticker, showing his excitement, while a frame outside the room read, "Stay calm and be a dad." The actor also added Ritviz's Sage as the background music.

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Photos From Maternity Photoshoot

On Tuesday, Randeep and Lin shared dreamy photos from their maternity shoot in a joint post, smiling warmly as they placed their hands on the actress’ baby bump.

The couple accompanied the post with a heart emoji, leaving fans excited and showering them with love in the comments.

Lin Laishram Opens Up About Suffering Miscarriage

Earlier, Lin opened up about experiencing a miscarriage.

Speaking to ETimes, Lin recalled the painful experience, saying, "After a miscarriage earlier this year, it was a tough space for us both. However, we’re just deeply grateful and keeping our fingers crossed. and this is nothing short of a beautiful gift!"

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Pregnancy Announcement

On November 29, the couple revealed the joyous news on social media, they wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way."

In 2022, Randeep made his relationship Instagram official with Lin by sharing a picture with his girlfriend on Diwali. His parents were also with them. “Love and light to all around the world #happydiwali,” Randeep had written along with their photo.