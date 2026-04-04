Dacoit Trailer X Review: 'Blockbuster', 'Interesting'; Adivi Sesh & Mrunal Thakur's Movie's Glimpse Impresses Netizens

Dacoit Trailer X Review | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Telugu-Hindi film Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, was released on Saturday at a grand event in Mumbai. The movie also stars Anurag Kashyap and Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan, and all four actors were present at the trailer launch event.

Well, the trailer is quite interesting and keeps you hooked for those 2 minutes and 23 seconds. The movie promises to be an intense romantic-revenge drama. Sesh shared the trailer on social media. Watch the trailer below...

Netizens Review Dacoit Trailer

Well, the trailer has impressed one and all. A netizen tweeted, "The BGM alone will pull you straight to the first-day-first-show. editing is absolutely fire. Another winner from #AdiviSesh 🔥 🔥 #DacoitTrailer (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Trailer looks promising sir, another blockbuster confirm.. 🔥🔥🔥 All the best entire team #dacoittrailer (sic)."

Even Jr NTR took to X to praise the trailer. He tweeted, "Loved the #DACOITTrailer….so gripping and very well made. All the very best to Sesh, Supriya, Mrunal and the entire team. Looking forward to April 10th! (sic)." Check out the comments below...

After watching the trailer, we are sure that the audience will have high expectations from the movie.

Dacoit Release Date

Dacoit was earlier slated to release on March 19, 2026. But, to avoid the clash at the box office with Dhurandhar The Revenge, it was postponed, and now, it will hit the big screens on April 10, 2026.

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Meanwhile, even on April 10, it would have clashed at the box office with Bhooth Bangla. However, the Akshay Kumar starrer has been postponed by a week, and it will release on April 17.

While it is expected that the Telugu version of Dacoit will perform well at the box office, let's wait and watch what response the movie will get in the Hindi markets.