Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Adivi Sesh & Mrunal Thakur Starrer Show Jump On Saturday After Average Opening?

Dacoit Box Office Collection | YouTube

Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, was released on Friday. It is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual, and the film's trailer and songs had created a decent pre-release buzz. However, on its first day, the movie took an average opening at the box office and collected Rs. 6.50 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 13.57 crore.

Now, as per early estimates, we can expect Dacoit to show a jump at the box office. On its second day, the movie might collect around Rs. 8-9 crore, and if the footfalls are better in the evening and night shows, then the collection can be more.

The major amount of the collection is coming from the Telugu version. On its first day, the Telugu version collected Rs. 5.60 crore, and the Hindi version earned Rs. 90 lakh. Even on day 2, the Telugu version is expected to perform much better than the Hindi version.

Dacoit Budget

According to reports, Dacoit is made on a budget of Rs. 80-100 crore. The film should have taken an opening of around Rs. 10 crore and later shown a jump at the box office over the weekend.

Now, the movie needs to show a good jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday to collect a decent amount over the weekend.

Dacoit Review

Dacoit has received mostly negative reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "As if the lack of film’s publicity was not enough of an uphill challenge to gather audiences, the film’s overall story with endless plots and subplots might make the film even more challenging to survive at the box office."

Well, the film has also failed to impress the audience, as the netizens' reviews have also been quite mixed. With negative reviews from critics and a mixed response from netizens, let's wait and watch whether Dacoit will be able to make a mark at the box office or not.