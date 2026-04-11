Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Takes An Opening Of ₹6.50 Crore

Dacoit Box Office Collection | Instagram

Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, was released on Friday, and as expected, the film has taken an average start at the box office. The film has created a decent pre-release buzz, but it looks like, because of the negative reviews, Dacoit failed to show a good jump during the evening and night shows.

According to Sacnilk, Dacoit collected Rs. 6.50 crore on its first day. The film's Telugu version minted Rs. 5.60 crore, and the Hindi version only collected Rs. 90 lakh.

Adivi's last film as a lead, Hit The Second Case, had taken an opening of Rs. 6.40 crore (Telugu). So, if we compare just the Telugu collections of both movies, Dacoit has failed to beat Hit The Second Case at the box office on its day one.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Dacoit Box Office Collection

In the Hindi markets, Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge is still ruling. On its day 23, the film collected Rs. 6.70 crore, which is Rs. 20 lakh more than Dacoit.

Dacoit Budget

Dacoit is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 80–100 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 6.50 crore is surely underwhelming. The film should have taken an opening of more than Rs. 10 crore.

The movie has not received positive reviews from critics and the audience. So, it maybe might not take a good jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday. Let's wait and watch. For now, we can expect the weekend collection to be around Rs. 15–17 crore.

Dacoit Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "As if the lack of film’s publicity was not enough of an uphill challenge to gather audiences, the film’s overall story with endless plots and subplots might make the film even more challenging to survive at the box office."