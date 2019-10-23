Dabangg 3 Trailer: Salman Khan is back with a bang as Chulbul Pandey

Dabangg 3, the most awaited movie of 2019 has launched its trailer today. Dabangg 3’s teaser was released on 18th October, and after 4 days the trailer has skipped the heartbeats of the fans. The surprising element of Dabangg 3 is Saee Majrekar, daughter of director Mahesh Manjerkar. Her role in the movie remains to be suspense.

While Sallu Bhai is in full preparations for the promotion of the movie. After the teaser, Salman Khan changed his Instagram handle to ‘Chulbul Pandey’ and since then he is posting posters and motion posters of Dabangg 3. The release date of Dabangg 3 is reported to be on 20th December 2019, as mentioned in the teaser. The teaser also mentioned that “Hum Aapke Satth Christmas Manayenge”.

The trailer of the movie has awestricken the fans. It gives an overview that the movie is about the Dabangg transition of Chulbul Pandey. The trailer starts with ‘Chulbul is Back’ and continues with the super action shots.

Later it is revealed that there is a strong reason for Chulbul to be Dabangg and it would be disclosed in the film. Sonakshi Sinha is looking super-hot in pink saree. And the flashback scene comprises of Saee Majrekar and the villain which is played South-Indian actor Sudeep.

The trailer mentions that Dabangg 3 would be the typical masala movie comprising romance, action and emotional rollercoaster. The movie is directed by famous choreographer Prabhudeva and is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The trailer was launched in 9 cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Rs.200 discount on the movie ticket was offered to those who were watching the trailer Live on the internet.