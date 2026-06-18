Daayra Release Date: It Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Vs Kunal Kemmu At Box Office - Deets Inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan Vs Kunal Kemmu | Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on the big screen in Singham Again (2024). Now, after around two years, she is all set for her next release, titled Daayra, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also stars Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. On Thursday, the makers of the film shared a behind-the-scenes video and announced the release date.

Kareena shared the video and wrote, "This one is for the books… Raw and unseen. A sneak peek behind the scenes of DAAYRA. #Daayra arrives in cinemas on 18th September (sic)." Check out the post below...

Kareena Kapoor Khan vs Kunal Kemmu At Box Office

Kunal Kemmu's Vibe, which also stars Preity Zinta, is slated to release on September 18, 2026. The movie's release date was announced during the Amazon slate announcement, which took place earlier this year. Kunal is not just acting in the film, but has also written and directed Vibe.

Usually, this would have been a normal box-office clash, but the interesting part is that Kareena and Kunal are related to each other. Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan, whose sister is Soha Ali Khan, and she is married to Kunal. So, Kunal is Kareena's brother-in-law. It is going to be bhabhi vs nandoi at the box office.

There's still three months left for both movies to hit the big screens, so it will be interesting to see whether the clash will take place or whether the release date of one of the films will be changed. Let's wait and watch!

Kunal Kemmu's Second Directorial

Vibe is Kunal's second directorial. His first film as a director was Madgaon Express, and it left the audience impressed. So, expectations from Vibe are also quite high. The movie also features Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir.