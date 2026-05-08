Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma Starrer Heading For Very Low Opening

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection | YouTube

Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Sadia Khateeb, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni starrer Daadi Ki Shaadi has hit the big screens today (May 8, 2026). The film had failed to create good pre-release buzz, and even the reviews are quite mixed. When it comes to the box office, Daadi Ki Shaadi is a film that totally depends on the reviews and word of mouth.

As per early estimates, Daadi Ki Shaadi might collect around Rs. 50 lakh on its day one, and if the footfalls are better in the night shows, then maybe the collection can be more as well. But, for now, it looks difficult for the movie to reach the Rs. 1 crore mark at the box office on its first day.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Budget

While the makers of Daadi Ki Shaadi have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, some reports suggest that it is made on a budget of Rs. 20-25 crore. So, if we look at the budget, clearly the opening is quite disappointing.

The movie has received mixed reviews, so let's wait and watch whether it will get a jump at the box office over the weekend or not.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Daadi Ki Shaadi 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Daadi Ki Shaadi had a decent concept, and it could have been a good film. But the weak screenplay and narration are the villains here. So, it is a wedding that we would recommend you skip!"

Daadi Ki Shaadi marked the acting debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and the audience has been looking forward to her performance in the film. While talking about Riddhima, our reviewer wrote, "Riddhima looks stunning in the film and has a good screen presence, but when it comes to acting, she needs to work on her expressions and dialogue delivery."