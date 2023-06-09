Custody, Men Too, Undenaama: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.
A still from Custody
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Venkat Prabhu
Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Priyamani, R. Sarathkumar and Sampath Raj
Story: A witness needs to be escorted by Inspector Siva and his team only to learn that Siva and his team want him dead
A still from Men Too
When and Where: Streaming now on aHa Telugu
Director: Srikanth G Reddy
Story: MenToo presents the counter narrative of men who've fallen prey to false accusations of misconduct by women and how they react to them
A still from Undenaama
When and Where: Streaming now on Sun NXT
Director: KL Rajshekar
Cast: Komal Kumar, Dhanya Balakrishna, Tabala Nani, Tanisha Kuppanda, Bank Janardhan, Apoorva Shri
Story: Undenaama traces the story of a young man's pressure to get married and how he reacts to the constant scrutiny that surrounds him