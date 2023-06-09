Custody, Men Too, Undenaama: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

A still from Custody

CUSTODY

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Venkat Prabhu

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Priyamani, R. Sarathkumar and Sampath Raj

Story: A witness needs to be escorted by Inspector Siva and his team only to learn that Siva and his team want him dead

A still from Men Too

MEN TOO

When and Where: Streaming now on aHa Telugu

Director: Srikanth G Reddy

Story: MenToo presents the counter narrative of men who've fallen prey to false accusations of misconduct by women and how they react to them

A still from Undenaama

UNDENAAMA

When and Where: Streaming now on Sun NXT

Director: KL Rajshekar

Cast: Komal Kumar, Dhanya Balakrishna, Tabala Nani, Tanisha Kuppanda, Bank Janardhan, Apoorva Shri

Story: Undenaama traces the story of a young man's pressure to get married and how he reacts to the constant scrutiny that surrounds him