'Criminals Were Protecting Me': Karan Oberoi Recalls 'Almost Dying' After Being Jailed In MeToo Case

Actor Karan Oberoi, popular for his role in the show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, was jailed in 2019 after he was accused of sexual harassment. Recalling his time in jail, the actor recently claimed that he had 'almost died' inside and that he could see his life flashing in front of his eyes.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Karan said that when he was lodged in the jail, he refused to eat the food served to him, and starved himself for almost a week. Calling it 'paatal lok', he called his jail time the darkest phase of his life.

"There were people around me who had murdered so many people. There too, there were some hardened criminals, who were protecting me," he stated.

He went on to share, "For the first nine days, I didn’t sleep. I was getting delirious. In that delirious state, I was starting to feel like I might not be able to finish this journey. I almost died because of asphyxiation in an episode."

"I could see my life flash in front of my eyes. I have claustrophobia and they put me in a place...kaal kothri mein daal diya tha and I thought this is the end of my life," he added.

In 2019, a woman had accused Karan of raping her between 2017 and 2018 by falsely promising to marry her. Based on her complaint, the actor was arrested and was sent to jail, only to be granted bail a month later.

Besides Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Karan also starred in shows like Dishayen, Swabhimaan, Saaya, among others.