Karan Oberoi case: Mumbai Court summons Pooja Bedi, Sudhanshu Pandey and others for revealing rape victim's identity

Actors Pooja Bedi and Sudhanshu Pandey, along with six others, have been summoned by a Mumbai court in a complaint filed against them for allegedly revealing the rape victim's identity in the Karan Oberoi case.

For the uninitiated, actor-singer Karan Oberoi has been accused of rape and blackmail by the victim. A complaint was lodged with the Oshiwara Police in May 2019 and charges under the Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) were slapped on him. The matter is currently sub-judice.

Actors Pooja Bedi and Sudhanshu Pandey had spoken strongly in support of Karan. However, a complaint against them and some others was filed in June 2019.