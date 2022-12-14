Crime Patrol 2.0 fame Aadesh Chaudhary reveals, 'I lost many web series just because I am not very active on social media'

Aadesh Chaudhary |

Aadesh Chaudhary, who was recently seen in Laal Ishq and Crime Patrol 2.0, is known for acting in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Diya Aur Baati Hum. He recently took a break from TV to focus on OTT and Bollywood. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about the significance of social media, Aadesh shares, “Social media is of course important because it keeps people connected. But with everyone creating content these days, I feel content creation has taken the front seat and it has definitely increased the competition too as everyone is trying to maintain their presence. In fact, I lost many web series just because I am not very active on social media.”

When asked if he meant that due to more followers even non-talented actors are getting more work, he rues, “I know other actors who are not necessarily good actors, but have more followers and are getting work only because of their social media presence.”

While the film industry has always cast people who look a certain way in lead roles, Aadesh feels that is not the case anymore. “Nowadays, I don't think looks matter. I believe performance matters a lot but if you are a good performer with good looks then yeh toh sone pe suhaga hai,” he says.

Opening up about why he took a break from TV to focus on OTT and Bollywood, he explains, “In TV, the commitment is long and I wanted to work in web series and films where I can show my true potential as an actor. So I took a break from TV to step into the OTT world and films. Also, I feel OTT is a performance-oriented platform, and you can work on multiple projects in a short duration.”

Lastly on being asked if OTT has given competition to TV he concludes, “TV is like dal chawal, it will always exist but yes, OTT has given a big option and competition. It has created wide opportunities for actors and other people like technicians too. The entertainment industry is something which will always run as we all find an outlet in films, web-series and TV shows.”