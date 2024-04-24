 Crew Members Injured On Eddie Murphy's Film Set After Truck Crashes Into Car, 2 Hospitalised In Georgia
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentCrew Members Injured On Eddie Murphy's Film Set After Truck Crashes Into Car, 2 Hospitalised In Georgia

Crew Members Injured On Eddie Murphy's Film Set After Truck Crashes Into Car, 2 Hospitalised In Georgia

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), representing crew members, initiated an inquiry into the situation

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
article-image

Several crew members suffered injuries during the rehearsal of an action sequence on the set of the Amazon Studios feature film 'The Pickup' in Georgia. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, prompted a response from both the studio and the entertainment industry's labour union.

Confirming the unfortunate turn of events to Variety, a studio spokesperson stated, "Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result." Reportedly, the mishap involved a truck malfunction that caused it to crash unexpectedly into a car, resulting in injuries ranging from bruises to broken bones.

Two individuals were hospitalised as a consequence of the accident.

Read Also
Shocking Video Shows Alec Baldwin 'Attacking' Anti-Israel Protestor, Slapping Her Phone Away At...
article-image

Notably, the film stars Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, and Pete Davidson, though none of them were present on set at the time of the incident, as reported by the AP.

Amazon Studios expressed its priority for the well-being of the cast and crew, emphasising that safety precautions had been reviewed and monitored before and during filming.

"We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering," the studio spokesperson told in a statement obtained by Variety.

Read Also
Anne Hathaway Recalls 'Making Out' With 10 Men During Audition In Initial Days: 'Thought It Sounded...
article-image

Meanwhile, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), representing crew members, initiated an inquiry into the situation.

"IATSE is aware of an accident that took place on the Georgia set of 'The Pickup' and have started an inquiry," the union stated in response to the incident, reported Variety.

'The Pickup,' which was filming at Shadowbox Studios, reportedly had its second-unit production suspended following the accident.

Read Also
'I Need That D**k': Cardi B Says She Wants To Gain Weight After Becoming 'Too F**king Skinny'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malayalam Actors Aparna Das & Deepak Parambol Get Married In Kerala; FIRST Wedding Video Out

Malayalam Actors Aparna Das & Deepak Parambol Get Married In Kerala; FIRST Wedding Video Out

Lara Dutta Says 'Kudos' To PM Modi For 'Wealth To Muslims' Speech: 'Can't Keep Treading On...

Lara Dutta Says 'Kudos' To PM Modi For 'Wealth To Muslims' Speech: 'Can't Keep Treading On...

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma Asks Aamir Khan To 'Settle' Down, Actor Opens Up On...

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma Asks Aamir Khan To 'Settle' Down, Actor Opens Up On...

VIDEO: Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor Recreate Dil To Pagal Hai's Dance Of Envy; Fans Say 'Still Same...

VIDEO: Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor Recreate Dil To Pagal Hai's Dance Of Envy; Fans Say 'Still Same...

Monkey Man Leaked Online: Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala's Controversial Film's Torrent Goes Viral...

Monkey Man Leaked Online: Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala's Controversial Film's Torrent Goes Viral...