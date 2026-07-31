'Creating A Target For Zaid Darbar': Gauahar Khan Hits Out At Daisy Shah Amid Emotional Breakdown In Alliance

Gauahar Khan Hits Out At Daisy Shah Amid Emotional Breakdown In Alliance |

In the latest episode of Alliance, Zaid Darbar and his OG alliance partner, Daisy Shah, got into a heated verbal argument after Zaid Darbar told Daisy that she did not understand what was happening inside the house. Daisy was hurt by his remark, saying that he made her feel like she could not understand even the simplest signs and always needed things to be explained to her.

Later, Daisy broke down in tears, believing that Zaid had become too involved in the game. Reacting to the episode, Zaid's wife, Gauahar Khan, took to social media to defend her husband. Calling out Daisy for failing to realise that Zaid was her only true friend in the house, Gauahar also praised him for maintaining his composure during the argument.

Gauahar reshared Kamya Punjabi's Instagram Story, which read, "Oh no Daisy. You are crying in front of the wrong crowd. There is only one friend one well-wisher u have in that game. That is Zaid Darbar (sic)." Sharing the post on her own Instagram Story, Gauahar wrote, "I swear, creating a target for Zaid, so sad! Zaid is the only one who has her back."

She later shared another video from the episode in which Daisy tells Zaid, "Agli baar agar mereko bola na, main kasam se joota phenk ke marungi." Responding calmly, Zaid said, "Han, dusri baar mereko bola na ki hai hi nahi jagatmata sab ke pas hai, to main bhi joota phenk ke apne aap ko marunga."

Posting the clip on her Instagram Story, Gauahar lauded her husband and wrote, "Isko bolte hain aadmi, gusse mein bhi galat bolne se refrain! Proud of you jaanu."

With the game inching closer to its finale, the stakes have become higher than ever. Following the elimination of Nikhil Chinapa and Delbar Arya, the latest reports suggest that Daisy Shah, Zaid Darbar, Payal Gaming and Niti Taylor are among the contestants in the 'To Be Deleted' zone this week. Meanwhile, spoiler pages claim that Aly Goni has dethroned Kushal Tandon to become the new ACE, reportedly securing immunity and a direct spot in the finale. While nothing has been officially confirmed by the makers, Daisy Shah is rumoured to be the contestant most likely to face elimination in the upcoming episode.