‘Couple Goals’: Tejasswi Prakash Can’t Stop Smiling As She Gets Pulled Off-Camera, Fans Guess It Was Karan Kundrra - VIDEO | Instagram/Telly Talk India

A video of Tejasswi Prakash has been making the rounds on social media, and fans cannot get enough of the adorable moment. In the clip, the television actress is seen being playfully pulled towards one side while continuing to smile, leaving viewers amused and showering her with love.

During an interview with Telly Talk India, Tejasswi spoke about her boyfriend Karan Kundrra meeting Elvish Yadav on Playground Season 5 after her association with the reality show. Towards the end of the interview, Tejasswi appeared to look towards someone beside her before she was suddenly pulled towards one side. She continued smiling and made playful expressions as the interaction unfolded.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @kkundrra aap yaha par humari cutie ke saath bal ka prayog na Kare 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

They are the just the cutest man couple goals 🫶🥹❤️♾️

Touchwood 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿

EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN @itsmetejasswi #TejRan pic.twitter.com/hIk7vT3gc8 — Muskan Bapna (@MuskanBapna3) September 18, 2026

The video soon went viral, with viewers trying to figure out who was pulling Tejasswi. Although the person remained out of frame, several fans speculated that it was Karan Kundrra.

She is so happy here 😭🫶🏻❤️ the reason you all know whom she allowed to disturb her at anytime #TejRan #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/vx49GWU8Ij — dilip 🐼 (@dilip2020902) September 18, 2026

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “@kkundrra aap yaha par humari cutie ke saath bal ka prayog na kare. They are the just the cutest man couple goals.” Another commented, “She is so happy here, the reason you all know whom she allowed to disturb her at anytime.” The clip has since left fans gushing over Tejasswi and Karan, with many calling their equation “couple goals”.

During the interview, Tejasswi Prakash recalled being shocked when she saw Karan Kundrra on the sets of Playground Season 5. She said she initially thought Karan had come to scold Elvish Yadav, but later realised that he was there to help mend things between her and Elvish.

For the unversed, during a secret-card task in Playground 5, Tejasswi got the power to swap contestants between teams. This left Elvish worried as he did not want to lose his stronger players. He accused Tejasswi of being biased and also brought up his fanbase’s reaction, which she objected to, questioning whether he was trying to pressure her through his followers.