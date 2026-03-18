Country Music Star Riley Green Starts Bleeding During Concert After Fan Throws Phone At Him; Gets Five Stitches - Watch Video

Riley Green Gets Injured During Concert | Instagram

A very shocking incident happened at Country music star Riley Green's concert in Melbourne, Australia. A couple of days ago, he was performing at Margaret Court Arena, and during the concert, a fan threw a phone at him. The phone hit him, and Green got injured and started bleeding on stage.

After the incident, he told the fan to leave the show. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. Watch the video below...

Country singer Riley Green was seen bleeding on stage after a fan threw a phone and his head during a show in Melbourne. Green addressed the situation from the stage and the fan responsible was immediately thrown out from the venue.



🎥: shifisher/TT pic.twitter.com/faPipGFuol — MuchMusic (@Much) March 15, 2026

While Green continued to perform on stage, he later took to his Instagram story to reveal that he got five stitches. He shared a picture of his ear, and wrote, “5 stitches later… sewed up.” Check out the post below...

Netizens React To Riley Green's Concert Incident

Well, netizens are quite upset with the fan's behaviour, but they are also praising Green for handling the situation well. A netizen commented, "That’s assault and battery…. Find them and charge them (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "I hope that person got arrested (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Why would someone spend money to buy a ticket that probably isn't cheap, just to throw something at them . I don't get it (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, it looks like Green is fine now, as recently, he enjoyed his day out at a beach in Melbourne. The singer took to Instagram to share pictures, and captioned it as, "Went on a beach love bender with a dive bartender down under. Thanks for 4 SOLD OUT shows Sydney and Melbourne (sic)." Check out the pictures below...

Well, this is not the first time a fan has misbehaved with a celebrity during a concert. Many times, people throw mobile phones, bottles, and even t-shirts at artists while they are performing on stage. Such behaviour by a fan is always slammed on social media.